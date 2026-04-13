Surcharges are suddenly everywhere—and grumpy Americans are paying up

“If jet fuel goes back down, the baggage fees won’t,” he said, referring to nearly every major U.S. carrier’s recent decision to raise prices for checked baggage. Andrews, a laid-off market strategist in Denver, tries to avoid fees in his day-to-day life. He has at times not returned to restaurants that pass wellness service charges on to customers, and he avoids fee-heavy food-delivery apps. He waits until he has multiple items to buy from a retailer to avoid paying for shipping, and signs up for credit cards with travel-status points that make checked baggage free.