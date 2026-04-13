An extra 3% for paying with a credit card. A 5% involuntary contribution to a restaurant’s employee wellness fund. $25 a month in addition to rent for trash collection.
Surcharges are suddenly everywhere—and grumpy Americans are paying up
SummaryThe add-ons were a feature during Covid and are once again sneaking their way onto bills.
An extra 3% for paying with a credit card. A 5% involuntary contribution to a restaurant’s employee wellness fund. $25 a month in addition to rent for trash collection.
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