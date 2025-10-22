Surrogacy is a multibillion-dollar business. Sometimes the money goes missing.
Ben Foldy , The Wall Street Journal 15 min read 22 Oct 2025, 07:14 am IST
Summary
The growing industry has little regulation and many cases of financial abuse, including escrow funds taken to pay gambling debts or to buy bitcoin.
AnnaMaria Gallozzi and her husband wanted to have a second child last year. Because Gallozzi has advanced breast cancer, the couple sought out a surrogate who could carry their baby.
