Surrogacy is a multibillion-dollar business. Sometimes the money goes missing.

The lack of regulation means that parents and surrogates frequently have little legal recourse and dim hopes of recovering lost funds. Already-pregnant surrogates must carry through with labor that they know they may not be paid for, while potentially being on the hook for medical bills they may not be able to afford. Parents face the prospect of messy litigation from unpaid surrogates. One couple whose surrogacy funds disappeared due to fraud before they were able to successfully transfer an embryo said they gave up hope for a pregnancy.