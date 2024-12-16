Syria has exchanged a vile dictator for an uncertain future

The rebels, led by an Islamist group called Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS), had spent years training for their offensive. They looked like a modern army, with drones and special forces and a centralised command structure. But their most important weapon was motivation: they wanted to topple the regime, whereas the Syrian army no longer had the will to preserve it. Senior officers left the front lines in order to move their families to safer parts of the country. The rank and file abandoned their posts. The regime’s foreign backers—Iran, Russia and Hizbullah, a Lebanese militia—seeing how incapable it was of defending itself and beset by problems of their own, declined to come to its aid. It was not a bloodless coup, but it was close: only a few hundred people died in the final days of a war that had killed half a million.