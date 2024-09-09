Syria says Israeli strikes killed 16 amid widening tensions
SummarySince the war in Gaza, Israel has expanded an air campaign in Syria to disrupt supplies of Iranian arms to Lebanon’s Hezbollah.
The Syrian government accused Israel of launching missile strikes at its territory that killed 16 people, deepening tensions between the two countries amid an expanding Israeli campaign to disrupt Iranian arms supplies to Lebanon’s Hezbollah.
