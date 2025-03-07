Syrian forces battle insurgents in serious test for new government
SummaryAmbushes by Assad loyalists are among the fiercest yet, stretching the forces of the former rebels who seized power last year.
Syrian government forces are responding to a series of clashes and ambushes launched by partisans of the deposed Assad regime, the biggest domestic military challenge yet to the former rebel group trying to hold the country together with stretched manpower.
