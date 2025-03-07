Syrian forces battle insurgents in serious test for new government

Sharaa’s forces, which numbered around 25,000 when Sunni Islamist rebels helped overthrow Assad last year, are thinly stretched trying to secure a country of about 24 million people. His government now faces the dilemma of cracking down on pro-Assad forces hard enough to prevent the emergence of a full-blown insurgency without alienating Alawites who are anxious about their future and a series of attacks on their community by unidentified forces.