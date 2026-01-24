Syrian President called the US’s bluff—and it paid off
Jared Malsin , Lara Seligman , The Wall Street Journal 6 min read 24 Jan 2026, 02:30 pm IST
Summary
His unexpected offensive in northeast Syria claimed huge territory for Damascus and fractured a U.S.-backed militia.
With a swift offensive against a Kurdish-led militia last weekend, Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa proved himself once again to be a bold military tactician and a gambler willing to risk his relationship with the U.S. to achieve his aims.
