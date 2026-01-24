Syrian President called the US’s bluff—and it paid off

A number of Sharaa’s comrades, including his intelligence chief and his foreign minister, are originally from eastern Syria, and he leveraged those connections to areas long controlled by the SDF. Last year he placed a key official, Jihad Issa Al-Sheikh, known by his nom de guerre Abu Ahmed Zakour, in charge of liaison with Arab tribes in the area. He helped persuade one group of tribal fighters to switch sides near Deir Ezzour, according to diplomats and analysts familiar with the situation.