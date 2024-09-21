Taiwan looks for ways to defend itself as US weapons supply hit by Gaza, Ukraine
Joyu Wang , The Wall Street Journal 6 min read 21 Sep 2024, 02:03 PM IST
SummaryDelayed shipments have raised questions about what the island democracy can do to stockpile arms ahead of a potential conflict with China.
PINGTUNG, Taiwan—Taiwan’s military recently set up live-fire exercises on this stretch of coastline facing China to show off half a dozen brand-new Humvee armored vehicles mounted with antitank missile launchers—part of its recent delivery of weapons from the U.S.
