Taiwan looks to new sea-drone tech to repel China
Joyu Wang , The Wall Street Journal 5 min read 28 Jun 2025, 12:27 PM IST
The island plans to start introducing sea drones to its naval forces this year as part of preparations for what it sees as a potential invasion by China as soon as 2027.
SUAO, Taiwan—Taiwan is accelerating efforts to develop a high-tech fleet of naval drones that military planners see as a potential game-changer in the island’s ability to fend off a possible Chinese invasion.
