Taiwan pledges $250 billion in US spending in exchange for lower tariffs
Summary
Under the agreement, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing will add new factories to its cluster in Arizona as part of a $250 billion investment in the U.S., the Commerce Department said.
The U.S. and Taiwan signed a trade deal Thursday aimed at boosting American production of semiconductors in exchange for lower tariffs, adding to the Trump administration’s efforts to bring critical industries to the U.S.
