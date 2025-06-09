Taiwan tries to purge its ranks of China sympathizers
The government is stepping up scrutiny of members of the civil service and military for signs of misplaced allegiances.
TAIPEI—Taiwan has embarked on a mission to purge any allies of Beijing from its civil service in an escalating battle against China’s influence—vetting hundreds of thousands of workers and threatening to revoke the citizenship of those found to be Chinese citizens.
