Taiwan’s president takes on alleged Chinese infiltration

Mr Lai gave his speech on the eve of the 20th anniversary of China’s anti-secession law, which authorises the use of military force to prevent Taiwan’s independence. Mr Lai was therefore being particularly audacious by defining China as a foreign hostile force that day. China has taken note. On March 17th it launched larger-than-usual patrols around Taiwan, saying they were punishment for Mr Lai’s “separatism" and for “collusion" with America. Perhaps Mr Lai believes his rhetoric will rally Taiwanese society against Chinese pressure. In his speech he called for all citizens to come together in rejecting Chinese infiltration. “Only through solidarity can we resist being divided," he said.