Takaichi rolls to a landslide victory in Japan
Summary
The Prime MInister’s Liberal Democratic Party will have a majority on its own in a rebuke to Beijing.
Who says every political leader in the free world is unpopular? Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi defied that stereotype on Sunday by leading her Liberal Democratic Party to a sweeping victory in the lower house of Parliament.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more
topics
Read Next Story