Takaichi Sanae, the hardline nationalist who may soon lead Japan
She would be the country’s first woman prime minister—and pull its politics sharply to the right
“OVERNIGHT SUCCESS", a thumping 1980s pop song, blared as Takaichi Sanae stepped up to the podium to announce her candidacy to lead Japan’s ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP). The music choice was inapt; this is the 64-year-old lawmaker’s third attempt. A banner behind her urged “Fight on, Sanae!". She spoke on topics such as the economy and geopolitics, and made little of her status as a female candidate. But another banner did not ignore her chance to make history; it called for her to become Japan’s first woman prime minister.