Taliban release American amid talks with US on ties
Summary
The freeing of Amir Amiri came as the country is in broader economic and political talks with the Trump administration.
Afghanistan’s ruling Taliban released a U.S. citizen from custody, a display of goodwill by Kabul that comes when the country is in broader economic and political talks with the Trump administration.
