‘Tariff’ mentions spike 132% in earnings calls. ‘Uncertainty’ pops, too.

“We have been, I think, full-throated in our support of the administration’s efforts to support American competitiveness and revitalize American manufacturing. We’re well-aligned in that regard," said GE Aerospace CEO Lawrence Culp. “But it’s easy to overlook the $75 billion trade surplus the sector enjoys largely on the back of this tariff-free regime that we’ve had since 1979. So, all we have suggested, as the administration works through a myriad of issues, is that they consider the position of strength that the country enjoys as a result of this tariff-free regime and to consider re-establishing the same."