Tariff ruling brings little comfort overseas
Jason Douglas , Kim Mackrael , Paul Vieira , The Wall Street Journal 4 min read 21 Feb 2026, 06:36 pm IST
Summary
Major U.S. trading partners expect President Trump—aka “Tariff Man”—to stick with his favorite policy tool.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
The Supreme Court’s decision overturning President Trump’s use of emergency powers to impose tariffs on imports isn’t the game-changer for international trade that it might appear to be at first.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less
topics
Read Next Story