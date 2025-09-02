Tariff ruling cements Fed rate cut bets but stokes uncertainty in stocks
Summary
The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit upholds a lower-court ruling that challenged the president’s use of the International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA) to impose sweeping tariffs on a range of imported goods.
The ruling last week deeming the majority of President Donald Trump’s tariffs illegal likely has cemented the case for a Federal Reserve rate cut later this month, with the central bank now able to focus on a slowing jobs market.
