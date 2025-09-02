Tariff ruling cements Fed rate cut bets but stokes uncertainty in stocks

The ruling last week deeming the majority of President Donald Trump’s tariffs illegal likely has cemented the case for a Federal Reserve rate cut later this month, with the central bank now able to focus on a slowing jobs market.

But the ruling still leaves stocks in a window of uncertainty as the decision makes its way to the Supreme Court.

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit upheld a lower-court ruling that challenged the president’s use of the International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA) to impose sweeping tariffs on a range of imported goods. While the ruling allowed the president’s levies to remain in place for at least another six weeks, uncertainty surrounding the case’s final outcome could linger well into next year.

The Court of Appeals asked the Court of International Trade to determine if its ruling affects all Americans, or merely the original plaintiffs. The White House, meanwhile, could take the case to the Supreme Court before or after that assessment.

Stocks were under pressure early Tuesday, the first day of what is historically the market’s toughest month. The S&P 500 was set to open down 0.7%, following on from Friday’s slump of 0.6%, while the Nasdaq Composite was primed for a 200-point, or 0.9%, pullback.

Lori Calvasina, head of U.S. equity strategy at RBC Capital Markets, said uncertainty around the issue will remain elevated, but noted that the ruling could suggest a broader dialing-back of overall tariff levels, which could provide a short-term boost to corporate earnings estimates.

“On the negative side, even if it’s due to hope for improvement, continuation of elevated uncertainty could contribute to further caution or delays in corporate customer decision-making that a number of companies continued to refer to during the last reporting season," she said.

That’s likely to act as a drag on U.S. growth prospects as business leaders await more clarity on both tariff rates and the fate of bilateral trade agreements signed in the months that followed the president’s move to unveil so-called reciprocal tariffs on nearly all of the country’s trading partners in early April.

Inflation pressures also could abate if companies feel they won’t need to import large amounts of goods to meet near-term demand. Others may rely on the sale of goods already stockpiled during the 90-day tariff “pause" announced by the president in April.

That could leave the Fed to focus solely on the state of the labor market, which has slowed markedly over the past two months as companies remain reluctant to hire, and commit to new capital investment projects, as a result of the tariff confusion.

“A lot of emphasis will be put on this week’s labor data, including the JOLTS report [on July job openings] and the monthly jobs report [on Friday]," said Bret Kenwell, U.S. investment analyst at eToro. “Short of a robust jobs reading, it’s hard to see any data derailing the Fed’s plan to cut rates in September."

The CME Group’s FedWatch was pricing in a 92% chance of a quarter-point rate cut from the central bank when it wraps-up its two-day policy meeting on Sept. 17. That’s up from around 84% last week.

The odds of a follow-on reduction in October have been pegged at around 45%.

Another component of the Court of Appeals’ decision, and likely the ultimate ruling of the Supreme Court, is whether the U.S. government will be forced to return around $100 billion in tariff revenue collected under the president’s disputed IEEPA authority.

That could put upward pressure on longer-dated Treasury bond yields, given the positive impact that tariff revenue has had on the U.S. fiscal deficit.

Rising Treasury yields could prove concerning for the Fed as it attempts to anchor inflation expectations in a rapidly-evolving economy.

Benchmark 30-year Treasury bonds were last trading at 4.977% in early Tuesday dealing, extending their 12-basis-points increase in August.

“Global trading partners will no doubt find it premature to be celebrating just yet, but we’ll be interested in seeing whether the Treasury market comes under any further pressure if the U.S. has to hand back already received tariff revenue," said ING’s global head of markets Chris Turner.

Write to Martin Baccardax at martin.baccardax@barrons.com