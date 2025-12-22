Tariff tensions will follow investors into the new year. Here’s why.

The Trump administration, amid mounting concerns from voters about the cost of living, could prompt officials to take time to rebuild tariff revenue and possibly lean on Section 301 of the Trade Act of 1974 for unfair trade practices and sectoral tariffs under Section 232 of the Trade Expansion Act of 1962. Such a move could allow importers to build up their inventories. That could create a repeat of the buying spree earlier this year, as companies rushed to stockpile inventory ahead of tariffs.