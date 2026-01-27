Tariff threats against Canada unlikely to stick. But they could weigh on trade pact.
Summary
The big threat is that current tensions could derail renegotiations of the U.S-Mexico-Canada trade pact.
President Donald Trump’s latest tariff threat of 100% against Canada highlights the deteriorating relations between the two neighbors, but analysts don’t expect a trade war.
topics
