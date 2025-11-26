Tariffs could inch lower in 2026. But another ticking time bomb for trade is looming.
Summary
The Yale Budget Lab estimates the effective tariff rate to be a bit less than 16.8%, higher than the roughly 2% tariffs began 2025 at but a sharp drop from April’s effective rate of 28% after President Donald Trump unveiled broad-based “reciprocal” tariffs.
Consumer angst about rising prices could open the door for tariffs to inch down further in coming months. But analysts say trade volatility will persist as the U.S. tackles its relationship with its two biggest trading partners: Canada and Mexico.
