Tariffs create opening for ‘made in America’ ads—with carefully chosen words
Patrick Coffee ( with inputs from The Wall Street Journal ) 4 min read 09 Apr 2025, 07:03 AM IST
SummaryFord Motor Company released an ad campaign this month titled “Committed to America,” stating that it assembles more vehicles in the U.S. and employs more hourly workers in the country than any other automaker.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
Williams-Sonoma last year paid a record $3.17 million fine to the Federal Trade Commission, which said the company falsely described certain products on its website as made in America.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less