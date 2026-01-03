Contrary to the fears of many economists and corporate leaders, tariffs didn’t cause a surge in inflation in 2025. Instead, President Donald Trump’s trade policy produced a drag on employment growth, recent research from the Federal Reserve Bank of Kansas City found.
Tariffs crimped hiring in 2025. Why this year looks better.
SummaryThe Trump administration’s levies likely reduced payroll growth by up to 19,000 a month in 2025, Federal Reserve researchers found.
