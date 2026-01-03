Tariffs crimped hiring in 2025. Why this year looks better.

Contrary to the fears of many economists and corporate leaders, tariffs didn’t cause a surge in inflation in 2025. Instead, President Donald Trump’s trade policy produced a drag on employment growth, recent research from the Federal Reserve Bank of Kansas City found.
Fed researchers calculate that higher tariffs reduced average monthly payroll gains by up to 19,000, and likely raised the unemployment rate by 0.1 percentage point. The good news? The negative impact should fade as 2026 progresses.
While tariffs didn’t take a huge toll on employment, the effects are more noticeable in the current weak labor environment. U.S. employment growth averaged just 34,600 jobs a month in 2025 from April through November, compared with nearly 170,000 a month in 2024, according to Barron’s analysis of data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. The unemployment rate climbed from 4.1% in June to 4.6% in November.
Tariffs tend to increase businesses’ input costs, which then weigh on profit margins. Companies typically respond by trimming labor costs and attempting to boost productivity to offset higher production costs. But tariffs on imports can make domestic companies more profitable in the long run, which can lead to increased hiring.
Trump’s higher tariffs, first announced in early April, affected a swath of the U.S. economy. But the sectors most exposed to imports have faced a larger decline in job growth, the researchers found. Meanwhile, the manufacturing sector, arguably the best-positioned to benefit from higher tariffs, has remained stagnant. The latest reading of the Institute of Supply Management’s manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ Index ticked down in November, with a decline in new orders and weak employment weighing on activity.
“The extended uncertainty surrounding tariff and trade policy created a crippling degree of uncertainty for many firms, sending them to the sidelines to wait for more clarity,” writes Stephen Stanley, chief U.S. economist at Santander.
To be sure, the Kansas City Fed’s research focused only on the short-term effects of tariffs on employment. The researchers noted that there is still “considerable uncertainty” around their estimates.
But their findings track with research done in the aftermath of Trump’s 2018 tariff increases. Those tariffs, which covered about 12% of total U.S. imports by the end of 2018, led to 137,000 fewer job postings, according to research from the Cato Institute. That resulted in a 0.5% decrease in total job growth for 2018.
As companies gain more clarity on the impact of tariffs on operating costs, they may be more comfortable pulling the trigger on investment and hiring decisions. That is what happened in 2019, when employers added an average of 165,000 jobs a month. Payrolls grew by nearly 250,000 a month in January and February 2020, before the Covid-19 pandemic hit.
Additionally, if the Supreme Court rules that Trump overreached his authority to implement tariffs under the International Emergency Economic Powers Act, businesses could boost hiring in the expectation of reduced levies. Based on the briefing schedule, law firm Greenberg Traurig expects the court could issue a ruling on the case as early as January or February.
Stanley expects payrolls to expand this year by an average of 100,000 a month, an increase that would be sufficient to nudge down the unemployment rate. The pickup likely will be driven, in part, by a more pro-growth agenda from the Trump administration, and the absence of 2025’s substantial cuts to the federal employee head count.
The main driver, however, will be renewed business confidence in the face of reduced policy uncertainty, Stanley writes. That should lead to more hiring, and a firmer labor market after last year’s slump.
Write to Megan Leonhardt at megan.leonhardt@barrons.com