Tariffs mean you pay more for worse products

In everyday life, we embrace the reality that different people have different talents and abilities. Most Americans readily accept that they don’t have Paul McCartney’s knack for music or Shohei Ohtani’s skill with a bat. That doesn’t stop us from enjoying “Abbey Road" or gaping at towering home runs. As Beatles and Dodgers fans can attest, our lives would be poorer if we deprived ourselves of these top-notch foreign talents. Home-grown products like the Beach Boys and Freddie Freeman are fine substitutes, but we can’t expect them to write “Let It Be" or launch a 500-foot bomb right after striking out the side with 102 mph fastballs. Having access to world-class talent is a blessing that shouldn’t be taken for granted.