Tariffs will spark retaliation, not a manufacturing renaissance

The most optimistic assumption about Mr Trump’s professed love for tariffs is that he mainly wants to deploy them for negotiating leverage. It is true that America, as the world’s biggest market, has plenty of weight to throw around. But tariffs are just as likely to tie America in knots. Once implemented, they are hard to retract, and their potency diminishes through repeated use. If, for instance, Mr Trump doubles down on tariffs against China because it blocks a sale of TikTok, a video-sharing app, will he then triple down because of its export of fentanyl precursors and quadruple down to counter its clout in the Panama Canal?