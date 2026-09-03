Tech CEOs, Trump administration ask G-20 to adopt pro-AI policies

CHAPEL HILL, N.C.—Tech executives and Trump administration officials urged policymakers from other leading economies to minimize artificial-intelligence regulations, arguing that strict rules could strangle an industry capable of supercharging global growth and curing diseases.
Nvidia Chief Executive Jensen Huang, OpenAI’s Sam Altman, Meta Platforms CEO Mark Zuckerberg and Elon Musk of Tesla and SpaceX were among the speakers at a Group of 20 summit focused on innovation and technology, and they cautioned that aggressive regulations could limit the benefits of AI.