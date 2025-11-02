Tech earnings shake up billionaire ranks. Here are the world’s richest.

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang holds the ninth spot, up from No. 12 at the start of the year with a net worth of $176 billion. Huang, who owns about 3.5% of Nvidia according to Bloomberg, has benefited as the AI chipmaker’s shares have gained 50% so far this year. This past Wednesday, Nvidia’s market value crossed the $5 trillion mark, a first for any company. (The shares later fell slightly from a closing price of $207.04 on Wednesday to $202.49 on Friday).