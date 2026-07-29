Tech stocks are set to nudge closer toward correction territory on Tuesday, paced to the downside by a selloff in the chip sector that is likely to cloud a crucial week on Wall Street.
Tech hasn’t wrecked, but the tires of Wall Street’s biggest trade are skidding
SummaryThe Nasdaq is a bad day way from correction, with a big slate of tech earnings on deck.
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