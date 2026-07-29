Tech hasn’t wrecked, but the tires of Wall Street’s biggest trade are skidding

Martin Baccardax, Barrons
3 min read29 Jul 2026, 06:26 AM IST
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The Nasdaq is a bad day way from correction, with a big slate of tech earnings on deck.
Summary
The Nasdaq is a bad day way from correction, with a big slate of tech earnings on deck.

Tech stocks are set to nudge closer toward correction territory on Tuesday, paced to the downside by a selloff in the chip sector that is likely to cloud a crucial week on Wall Street.

The overnight slump in chips stocks, tied to reports of a key development in chipmaking technology in China as well as the increasing levels of circular financing in the broader tech sector, has the Nasdaq Composite flirting with a 10% pullback from its early June peak.

The benchmark, which is up more than 7.2% for the year, has slumped nearly 8% since June 2, and is on pace for a 10% pullback with Tuesday’s premarket slide. It’s also likely to record its second consecutive month of negative returns.

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