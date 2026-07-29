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Tech hasn’t wrecked, but the tires of Wall Street’s biggest trade are skidding

Martin Baccardax, Barrons
3 min read29 Jul 2026, 06:26 AM IST
The Nasdaq is a bad day way from correction, with a big slate of tech earnings on deck.
The Nasdaq is a bad day way from correction, with a big slate of tech earnings on deck.
Summary

The Nasdaq is a bad day way from correction, with a big slate of tech earnings on deck.

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Tech stocks are set to nudge closer toward correction territory on Tuesday, paced to the downside by a selloff in the chip sector that is likely to cloud a crucial week on Wall Street.

Tech stocks are set to nudge closer toward correction territory on Tuesday, paced to the downside by a selloff in the chip sector that is likely to cloud a crucial week on Wall Street.

The overnight slump in chips stocks, tied to reports of a key development in chipmaking technology in China as well as the increasing levels of circular financing in the broader tech sector, has the Nasdaq Composite flirting with a 10% pullback from its early June peak.

The overnight slump in chips stocks, tied to reports of a key development in chipmaking technology in China as well as the increasing levels of circular financing in the broader tech sector, has the Nasdaq Composite flirting with a 10% pullback from its early June peak.

The benchmark, which is up more than 7.2% for the year, has slumped nearly 8% since June 2, and is on pace for a 10% pullback with Tuesday’s premarket slide. It’s also likely to record its second consecutive month of negative returns.

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Topics

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
HomeGlobalTech hasn’t wrecked, but the tires of Wall Street’s biggest trade are skidding

Tech hasn’t wrecked, but the tires of Wall Street’s biggest trade are skidding

Martin Baccardax, Barrons
3 min read29 Jul 2026, 06:26 AM IST
The Nasdaq is a bad day way from correction, with a big slate of tech earnings on deck.
The Nasdaq is a bad day way from correction, with a big slate of tech earnings on deck.
Summary

The Nasdaq is a bad day way from correction, with a big slate of tech earnings on deck.

Gift this article

Tech stocks are set to nudge closer toward correction territory on Tuesday, paced to the downside by a selloff in the chip sector that is likely to cloud a crucial week on Wall Street.

Tech stocks are set to nudge closer toward correction territory on Tuesday, paced to the downside by a selloff in the chip sector that is likely to cloud a crucial week on Wall Street.

The overnight slump in chips stocks, tied to reports of a key development in chipmaking technology in China as well as the increasing levels of circular financing in the broader tech sector, has the Nasdaq Composite flirting with a 10% pullback from its early June peak.

The overnight slump in chips stocks, tied to reports of a key development in chipmaking technology in China as well as the increasing levels of circular financing in the broader tech sector, has the Nasdaq Composite flirting with a 10% pullback from its early June peak.

The benchmark, which is up more than 7.2% for the year, has slumped nearly 8% since June 2, and is on pace for a 10% pullback with Tuesday’s premarket slide. It’s also likely to record its second consecutive month of negative returns.

Gift this article

Topics

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
HomeGlobalTech hasn’t wrecked, but the tires of Wall Street’s biggest trade are skidding
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