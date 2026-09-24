Tech Industry Calls on Trump Administration to Withdraw New H-1B Visa Fee

The H-1B issue became a concern for tech companies about a year ago, when Trump and Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick suddenly announced via an executive order signed on a Friday afternoon that new and existing H-1B visa holders would have to pay a $100,000 fee. The move set off a weekend scramble among tech companies, which raced to tell employees who were traveling abroad and already visa holders to return to the U.S. because they weren’t sure if they would be allowed back into the country without paying the fee.