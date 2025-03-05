Tech is America’s greatest export. In a global trade war, it’s vulnerable too.
Summary
- The trade war has skipped the service offerings from companies like Microsoft, Alphabet, Meta, and Netflix—for now.
Tech companies and their services-focused revenue don’t appear to be in the crosshairs of the new tariffs imposed between the U.S., Mexico and Canada on Tuesday. But they’re far from immune from a growing trade war. Technology services are key U.S. exports—making them particularly vulnerable to foreign levies.