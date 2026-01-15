Tech slide drags Nasdaq Composite to worst day in a month

The S&P 500 and Dow Jones Industrial Average both fell less than the Nasdaq, losing 0.5% and less than 0.1% respectively, in another example of the so-called rotation trade that has powered recent market moves. Investors’ growing sense of optimism about the economy, and their more-cautious view of the artificial-intelligence build-out, have spurred a shift away from some of the recent tech highfliers and into stocks poised to benefit from a reacceleration in growth.