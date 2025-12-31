Tech startups are handing out free nicotine pouches to boost productivity

“Then, I accidentally got addicted,” said Cohen. He said he uses around two to three pouches a day. His go-to flavors are mango or minty. Cohen said he has attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder, or ADHD, and he has found that the pouches can provide a quick productivity boost. “It helps with reining in my focus because it is a stimulant,” he said. Today, Hello Patient has a nicotine-pouch fridge in its office kitchen.