Meet the tech industry’s latest perk: nicotine-pouch fridges and vending machines.
Tech startups are handing out free nicotine pouches to boost productivity
SummaryA nicotine replacement for smokers has started popping up in offices in the tech industry, despite health hazards.
Meet the tech industry’s latest perk: nicotine-pouch fridges and vending machines.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.More