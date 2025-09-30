Ten indicators of what’s going on with America’s economy

The jobs market is looking more fragile. So far unemployment remains low by historic standards and jobless claims have not picked up. But the pace of hiring has slowed sharply, potentially an early warning of trouble ahead.That said, America’s jobs market has proven remarkably resilient to colossal shocks. When the Fed started jacking up interest rates in 2022, many analysts and investors thought that monetary tightening would lead to massive layoffs. Instead, the economy had several buffers: consumers had accumulated ample savings during the pandemic; companies had locked in low financing rates; and there was a boom in AI-related spending. There has also been some anxiety this time around that AI may be destroying entry-level jobs, though this effect is still hard to see in the official figures.