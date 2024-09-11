Tents and shelters become classrooms as Gaza children return to learning
SummaryAfter more than 11 months of fighting between Israel and Hamas in the enclave, every school there remains shut.
For many students across the Middle East, early September brings the buzzing return of children to classrooms. In the war-torn Gaza Strip this year, it marks nearly a full year without education.
