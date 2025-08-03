Tequila, drugs and torture: The spending binge of two crypto bros that ended behind bars
Ashley Wong , Ben Foldy , John McCormick , The Wall Street Journal 13 min read 03 Aug 2025, 02:40 PM IST
Summary
William Duplessie and John Woeltz hatched grandiose plans in business and politics but instead drew charges in an alleged kidnap scheme.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
A private jet lifted off on a night in February, ferrying a media heir, fashion models and a mix of thrill-hungry luminaries from Palm Beach, Fla., to a novel redneck retreat in Smithland, Ky., population 237.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less
topics
Read Next Story