In court hearings, defense attorneys for Woeltz and Duplessie said Carturan had been seen going to church services, dinners, nightclubs and stores. Carturan came to New York to join Woeltz and Duplessie’s business ventures as well as their libertine lifestyle, according to the lawyers. “And it was quite a lifestyle," Gosnell told the judge at the July 23 hearing. He described it as “a frathouse with essentially unlimited funds," and Carturan a “pledge" who was willing to undergo a hazing to join.Prosecutors cited text messages from employees at the house saying Carturan was under constant surveillance and could be put in a cage if he left a room without permission. Defense attorneys said the texts, which were read aloud in court, lacked context and should be taken as jokes.