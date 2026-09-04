Tesla unleashed its steering-wheel-free Cybercabs on the roads of Austin, Texas, in the first public test of its promise to transition from traditional electric vehicles to fully autonomous cars.
Tesla cybercabs hit Austin streets in expansion of Robotaxi service
SummaryThe driverless rides reflect Elon Musk’s push to turn the EV maker into an autonomous-vehicle giant.
Tesla unleashed its steering-wheel-free Cybercabs on the roads of Austin, Texas, in the first public test of its promise to transition from traditional electric vehicles to fully autonomous cars.
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