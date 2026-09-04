Tesla cybercabs hit Austin streets in expansion of Robotaxi service

Tesla unleashed its steering-wheel-free Cybercabs on the roads of Austin, Texas, in the first public test of its promise to transition from traditional electric vehicles to fully autonomous cars.
Tesla unleashed its steering-wheel-free Cybercabs on the roads of Austin, Texas, in the first public test of its promise to transition from traditional electric vehicles to fully autonomous cars.
Tesla influencers posted photos and videos Thursday ahead of an invite-only launch event in downtown Austin. The company teased the event with a countdown clock on its website.
Tesla influencers posted photos and videos Thursday ahead of an invite-only launch event in downtown Austin. The company teased the event with a countdown clock on its website.
Cybercab, a two-seater gold coupe that doesn’t have pedals or mirrors, isn’t yet available for sale to customers. Tesla posted a form on its website to collect contact information of people interested in “Cybercab fleet vehicle purchasing.”
In June, the National Highway Transportation Safety Administration proposed new rules that would eliminate the requirement for manual pedals in autonomous driving systems, with an eye toward getting the new tech on the road faster.
The NHTSA grants exemptions to automakers to sell vehicles not fully in compliance with the rules but caps them at 2,500 cars a year. Automakers can also self-certify whether their technology meets federal safety criteria.
Tesla hasn’t filed an exemption request for the Cybercab, but the agency is in touch with the automaker and monitoring the situation, a spokesperson for the NHTSA said.
Tesla Chief Executive Elon Musk wants the company to be a dominant player in the world of autonomous vehicles with its Full Self-Driving software, or FSD. The company offers a less sophisticated version of the software to all Tesla drivers for a monthly fee.
But like many Tesla products, the Cybercab and Robotaxi service have come later and in smaller numbers than Musk previously pitched to investors.
Musk had said Tesla would have autonomous ride-hailing in half of the U.S. by the end of 2025, and that there would be millions of Tesla robotaxis on the road by the end of 2026. The company also said the Cybercab would be available to purchase for less than $30,000.
So far Tesla has installed manufacturing capacity to build more than 125,000 Cybercabs a year, which puts it in line with Tesla’s lowest-volume model, the Cybertruck.
In Texas, Tesla has registered 45 Cybercabs to its autonomous ride-hailing service as of Thursday, growing its robotaxi fleet in the state to 420 vehicles.
Still, some investors and analysts have held on to Musk’s assurances that Cybercabs will take over the roadways once the technology is ready.
“If Tesla deploys 45 Cybercabs in Austin, should that be considered a ‘good’ number? In our view, as long as the fleet grows steadily until year-end, that’s ‘good enough,’” wrote Piper Sandler analyst Alexander Potter in a note Tuesday.
Musk first revealed the Cybercab in October 2024 at a flashy event at Warner Bros. studios in Burbank, Calif. He pitched his vision of a future full of autonomous taxi rides and humanoid robots serving drinks at the bar.
However, federal safety regulations currently prevent Tesla from selling Cybercabs.
And despite the flashy announcement, progress has been slow. Production started on the vehicle earlier this year. Some Cybercabs have been spotted in cities around the U.S. with steering wheels installed and humans behind the wheel.
Write to Becky Peterson at becky.peterson@wsj.com