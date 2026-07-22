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Tesla earnings are coming. 2 things that will drive the stock.

Al Root, Barrons
2 min read22 Jul 2026, 10:46 AM IST
The Tesla logo is displayed at a Tesla dealership
The Tesla logo is displayed at a Tesla dealership (Getty Images via AFP)
Summary

As strange as it sounds. Tesla’s earnings aren’t that important on its second-quarter earnings report. Come to think of it, that isn’t that strange for Elon Musk’s EV maker.

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Tesla’s earnings are coming on Wednesday. Investors might not care about bottom-line results, but they will surely care about what CEO Elon Musk has to say.

Tesla’s earnings are coming on Wednesday. Investors might not care about bottom-line results, but they will surely care about what CEO Elon Musk has to say.

For the second quarter, Wall Street is looking for earnings per share of about 54 cents from sales of $27.4 billion, according to FactSet. A year ago, Tesla reported earnings per share of 40 cents from sales of $22.5 billion.

For the second quarter, Wall Street is looking for earnings per share of about 54 cents from sales of $27.4 billion, according to FactSet. A year ago, Tesla reported earnings per share of 40 cents from sales of $22.5 billion.

Revenue and earnings are expected to be up with rising vehicle sales. Tesla sold about 480,000 vehicles in the second quarter, up 25% year over year. A few factors helped, including high oil prices, Tesla buyer incentives, and retrenchment from traditional auto makers, which are less focused on EVs after the expiration of the $7,500 federal EV purchase tax credit in September.

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Topics

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
HomeGlobalTesla earnings are coming. 2 things that will drive the stock.

Tesla earnings are coming. 2 things that will drive the stock.

Al Root, Barrons
2 min read22 Jul 2026, 10:46 AM IST
The Tesla logo is displayed at a Tesla dealership
The Tesla logo is displayed at a Tesla dealership (Getty Images via AFP)
Summary

As strange as it sounds. Tesla’s earnings aren’t that important on its second-quarter earnings report. Come to think of it, that isn’t that strange for Elon Musk’s EV maker.

Gift this article

Tesla’s earnings are coming on Wednesday. Investors might not care about bottom-line results, but they will surely care about what CEO Elon Musk has to say.

Tesla’s earnings are coming on Wednesday. Investors might not care about bottom-line results, but they will surely care about what CEO Elon Musk has to say.

For the second quarter, Wall Street is looking for earnings per share of about 54 cents from sales of $27.4 billion, according to FactSet. A year ago, Tesla reported earnings per share of 40 cents from sales of $22.5 billion.

For the second quarter, Wall Street is looking for earnings per share of about 54 cents from sales of $27.4 billion, according to FactSet. A year ago, Tesla reported earnings per share of 40 cents from sales of $22.5 billion.

Revenue and earnings are expected to be up with rising vehicle sales. Tesla sold about 480,000 vehicles in the second quarter, up 25% year over year. A few factors helped, including high oil prices, Tesla buyer incentives, and retrenchment from traditional auto makers, which are less focused on EVs after the expiration of the $7,500 federal EV purchase tax credit in September.

Gift this article

Topics

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
HomeGlobalTesla earnings are coming. 2 things that will drive the stock.
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