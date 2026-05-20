It was a good run, but now it’s over. Now, another car company wants to fill the gap.
Tesla has abandoned the Model S and Mercedes wants to fill the high-end EV void
SummaryWith the Model S no more, car enthusiasts might want to check out the Mercedes AMG GT.
It was a good run, but now it’s over. Now, another car company wants to fill the gap.
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