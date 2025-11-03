Tesla investors have a new worry: Chinese car sales are slowing, and 2026 won’t be better.
Summary
Sales of all-electric cars in China were strong in October, but there were signs of weakness for investors to note.
American car buyers just lost federal EV tax benefits. Chinese incentives are also decreasing. That should pressure electric car sales in another key market for Tesla.
