The Chinese subsidy cuts come as the federal government eliminated the $7,500 EV purchase tax credit in September. Buyers rushing to beat the expiration resulted in EVs accounting for a record 12% of new U.S. car sales in September. Tesla sold a record 497,099 vehicles in the third quarter, up 7% from a year ago, including 179,525 cars in the U.S., up 8% year over year.