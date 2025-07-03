Tesla is in disarray. Musk has already moved beyond caring about cars.

The world’s richest man hasn’t been able to stay out of politics, after spending nearly $300 million to help get President Trump elected. He has twice feuded with Trump on social media in recent weeks, sparring over the Republican’s signature “big, beautiful bill."Musk criticized the legislation this week, saying it was fiscally irresponsible and threatening to start a new political party to challenge congressional Republicans who vote for it. Trump responded with his own threats to use the power of the federal government to punish his former adviser. On Tuesday, Trump told reporters, “We might have to put DOGE on Elon," and, when asked, said he would consider deporting Musk, a naturalized U.S. citizen who was born in South Africa.