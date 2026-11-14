Tesla opens sales of autonomous Cybercab for ‘select’ customers

Tesla has begun taking orders for personally owned versions of its Cybercab, which has no steering wheel or pedals.
Tesla has begun taking orders for personally owned versions of its Cybercab, which has no steering wheel or pedals.
The company said in posts on X on Friday that “select customers are now being invited to purchase Cybercab for personal use” at an estimated purchase price of $29,990. The vehicle requires a $299-per-month subscription to Tesla’s autonomy software and a $1,000 nonrefundable deposit.
The company said in posts on X on Friday that “select customers are now being invited to purchase Cybercab for personal use” at an estimated purchase price of $29,990. The vehicle requires a $299-per-month subscription to Tesla’s autonomy software and a $1,000 nonrefundable deposit.
The autonomous, two-door vehicle was previously only deployed in Tesla’s taxi fleet.
The vehicles are estimated to be delivered in December, according to Tesla’s posts.
The announcement comes after Tesla and its Chief Executive Elon Musk spent years promising the company would sell fully autonomous vehicles to regular customers. In 2016, Tesla claimed that all vehicles it was making at the time had the hardware necessary to become fully self-driving. In 2019, Musk predicted Tesla would have “over a million robotaxis” on the roads by the following year.
Those promises have yet to materialize, but Tesla has recently made progress toward its autonomous goals. The company has operated “Robotaxi” versions of its Model Y SUV in Austin, Texas since June 2025. That self-driving ride-hailing service has since expanded to other cities in Texas and Florida.
In September, Tesla started adding Cybercabs to the Austin fleet. The gold, two-seater vehicle has no manual driving controls that are required by federal motor vehicle safety standards.
The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration has opened an investigation into whether the Cybercab complies with these regulations. Tesla has told the safety regulator that it believes the Cybercab meets the standards, but the company hasn’t publicly explained its position.
Tesla and NHTSA didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.
The late Friday announcement also signals a possible shift for Tesla’s autonomous strategy. On a call with investors in October, Musk said “the vast majority of the Cybercab stuff will be essentially Tesla-owned.”
In the social-media posts Friday, the company explained in fine print that the personally owned Cybercabs will only be available to operate “in supported service areas.” Ashok Elluswamy, Tesla’s head of AI, said in a post that the vehicles will “work unsupervised inside all the same geo locations as” the company’s existing Robotaxi service.
Tesla’s claim that the Cybercab can only be purchased for personal use means buyers won’t be able to immediately make money with the vehicle. The company had previously solicited interest in September for “Cybercab fleet vehicle purchasing.” Musk has pitched shareholders on the idea that small fleet owners could manage Cybercabs “like a shepherd tends their flock.”
Musk has also promised that customers would be able to add their own Teslas to a larger, autonomous ride-hailing network. On Tesla’s October call with investors, Elluswamy said this functionality would come in the second quarter of 2027.
Write to Sean O’Kane at sean.okane@wsj.com