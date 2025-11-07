Tesla shareholders approve Elon Musk’s $1 trillion pay package
Summary
The new package, which includes 12 chunks of stock, could give Musk control over as much as 25% of Tesla if he hits a series of milestones
Tesla shareholders approved a record-setting pay package for Chief Executive Elon Musk, a plan designed to motivate the world’s richest man with as much as $1 trillion in additional stock.
