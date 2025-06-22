Tesla’s robotaxis are here: Everything you need to know
Becky Peterson , The Wall Street Journal 4 min read 22 Jun 2025, 04:46 PM IST
Summary
The electric-car maker is launching a long-promised autonomous-taxi service in Austin to a select group of invitees.
Tesla is rolling out its long-awaited robotaxi service in Austin, Texas, on Sunday, opening the electric-vehicle maker to the growing autonomous ride-hailing market, where its technology will be put to the test against market leader Waymo.
